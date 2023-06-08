Chinese, Russian Bombers Fly near Japan for 2nd Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry spotted Chinese and Russian bombers flying jointly near Japan for the second straight day on Wednesday in what Tokyo sees as an obvious demonstration of military power by China and Russia.

The ministry said the same day that it has confirmed two Chinese H-6 bombers and two Russian TU-95 bombers flying jointly from the East China Sea toward the Pacific Ocean south of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

The Japanese government through diplomatic channels relayed its strong concern over the joint flight to China and Russia.

The joint flight came after China's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the Chinese and Russian militaries conducted a "joint aerial strategic patrol" over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

The four bombers flew from the direction of China and passed between Okinawa's main island and Miyako Island, also part of Okinawa, to reach the Pacific Ocean around Wednesday afternoon, according to the Japanese ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]