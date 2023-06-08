Victims of Fatal Akihabara Rampage Mourned 15 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Victims of the 2008 deadly rampage in the busy Akihabara district in Tokyo were remembered Thursday, which marked the 15th anniversary of the brutal incident.

People visited the intersection where the indiscriminate attack occurred, and offered prayers and flowers to the victims.

"While I feel like forgetting (the incident), I come here to offer flowers because I don't want it to be forgotten," said Shigeru Akiyama, a 45-year-old company employee from Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, who lost former school classmate Naoki Miyamoto, then 31, in the rampage.

"Although 15 years have passed, I still feel angry," Akiyama said in tears, noting that he looks at pictures taken with Miyamoto on June 8 every year.

In July 2022, Tomohiro Kato, then 39, who was responsible for the attack, was executed. Kato was believed to have carried out the attack out of his dissatisfaction at people and things around him as well as his deep loneliness.

