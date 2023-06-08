Ex-Japan Public Health Official Arrested over Illegal Bidding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested a former senior official at the National Institute of Public Health on Thursday for allegedly arranging a competitive bidding in a way that worked favorably for a specific company.

Hajime Sato, 62, was arrested on suspicion of writing specifications in a way that would shut rivals of a Tokyo-based tech company out of a competitive bidding for a website maintenance contract in violation of the law aimed at preventing public servants from being involved in collusive bidding.

Sato allegedly committed the crime around January 2019, when he was a department chief at the training and research institute related to health care, medical and welfare, according to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department. He had the authority to decide specifications for the bidding.

The bidding took place in March the same year. The tech company won the bid for some 9 million yen, while a competing bidder was disqualified because it failed to meet bidding requirements.

The tech company won bids for website maintenance contracts for the institute every year since 2014, except 2018. Sato has been acquainted with the chief of the tech company for many years, according to the police.

