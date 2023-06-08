Toshiba Recommends Shareholders Accept Tender Offer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. decided at a board meeting Thursday to recommend its shareholders tender their shares in a takeover bid from a consortium led by investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc., the struggling Japanese electronics and machinery company said.

Toshiba, which initially believed the proposed tender offer price was insufficient, changed its stance to regard the price as reasonable.

The recommendation is expected to lead to progress toward closing the takeover deal.

The JIP alliance proposed to acquire Toshiba for about 2 trillion yen, or 4,620 yen per share.

In March, Toshiba said it supports the tender offer but would withhold its recommendation that shareholders accept the offer because the offer price was insufficient.

