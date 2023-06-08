Chinese Navy Survey Ship Enters Japanese Waters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese navy survey vessel entered Japanese waters near a remote island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Thursday, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

It is the 11th time a Chinese military vessel has been found to have intruded into Japanese waters, following the 10th in February.

Japan has filed a protest with China via diplomatic channels, complaining that Beijing conducts naval activities frequently in Japanese waters though Tokyo reiterated its concerns, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted a Shupang-class survey ship of the Chinese navy sailing west in the contiguous zone southeast of the Kagoshima island of Yakushima around 7:30 a.m. Thursday (10:30 p.m. Wednesday GMT).

The vessel entered Japanese waters southwest of Yakushima around 10 a.m. and sailed for about three hours before leaving the waters west of the Kuchinoerabu island, also in Kagoshima.

