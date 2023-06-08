Japan's Kato Wins Mixed Doubles Title at French Open

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Miyu Kato of Japan and her German partner Tim Puetz won the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday.

The victory came after Kato and her women's doubles partner were disqualified during their match on Sunday after a ball hit by the Japanese player accidentally struck a ball girl.

At last year's French Open, Ena Shibahara of Japan and her partner won the mixed doubles title.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]