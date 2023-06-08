Kishida to Hold Summit with EU Leaders in Brussels in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit the Belgian capital of Brussels in mid-July for a regular summit with the leaders of the European Union, it was learned Thursday.

Kishida is expected to meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 13.

The Japanese leader is considering attending the July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The previous summit between Japan and the EU took place in Tokyo in May last year.

At the possible summit next month, Kishida is expected to reaffirm his country's position that the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]