Japan Emperor, Empress Mark 30th Wedding Anniversary

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako expressed deep emotion as the couple marked the 30th anniversary of their marriage on Friday.

"We have deep emotion" about the anniversary, the Imperial couple said in a written message to media organizations.

The couple said, "We feel a sense of deep gratitude" as they have lived together so far while sharing joy and sorrow with each other.

Japan has experienced massive disasters over the past three decades while the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted society over the past three years, the Emperor and the Empress said.

They said that while they are relieved to see COVID-19 infections calm down, "we're concerned about the plight of people facing continued difficulties."

