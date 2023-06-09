Japan to Expand Scope of Specified Skilled Foreign Worker Status

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The government Friday decided to add industries covered by a residency status for foreign workers with specified skills that effectively allows the holders to stay permanently in Japan.

The number of sectors where the Type 2 status can be given is set to increase to 11 from the current two after a public comment period and a revision of Justice Ministry and other related rules.

Japan started the program to grant residency to foreign workers with specified skills in April 2019. General workers are given the Type 1 status allowing the holders to live in Japan for up to five years, while the Type 2 status is for highly skilled workers capable of playing supervisory roles.

Workers with the Type 2 status can live in the country indefinitely by renewing the status. They are also allowed to bring family members to Japan.

While Type 1 covers 12 industry sectors, including elderly nursing care, Type 2 only covers the construction sector and the shipbuilding and ship machinery sector.

