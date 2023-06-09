Japan to Offer ODA Projects More Proactively

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan decided on Friday to offer official development assistance projects to developing countries more proactively, instead of waiting for requests from them, in order to use its ODA strategically.

The government made that clear in its revised Development Cooperation Charter guidelines for its ODA projects, adopted at a cabinet meeting the same day.

The charter included the policy of expanding the ODA for the first time.

Japan will actively propose attractive ODA projects that take advantage of the country's strengths as it advocates the basic principle of joint creation through dialogue and cooperation with recipient countries, the guidelines said.

The charter said the government will expand its ODA budget in various ways, including by using private-sector funds. But it did not say when to achieve an international target of increasing the country's ODA budget to 0.7 pct of gross national income from 0.34 pct in 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]