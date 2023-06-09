Japan Emperor, Empress to Visit Indonesia from June 17

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday approved a plan for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to visit Indonesia from June 17 to 23.

This will be the Emperor's first official overseas visit to promote international goodwill since his enthronement in 2019.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and the Empress will depart from Tokyo's Haneda Airport in the morning of June 17 and arrive in Jakarta in the afternoon.

On June 19, they will attend an official welcome event at the Bogor Palace in West Java, have a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife and attend a luncheon. They will also interact with local people with ties to Japan.

On June 20, the couple will lay flowers at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery and hold talks with university students studying Japanese.

