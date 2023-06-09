Lower House Panel OKs LGBT Bill Sponsored by Ruling Bloc

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--A House of Representatives committee on Friday approved a ruling bloc-sponsored bill to promote understanding of LGBT people, after the ruling parties and two opposition parties agreed on revisions to the bill earlier in the day.

The revised bill is expected to clear the full Lower House on Tuesday.

Three LGBT bills had been submitted by the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition, the pair of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People, and the opposition trio of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party.

On Friday, the ruling parties and the Nippon Ishin-DPFP pair agreed to use the same term to refer to gender identity.

