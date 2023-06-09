Japan Vows to Address Concern about AI's Copyright Violations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will consider measures to address concerns about potential copyright violations involving generative artificial intelligence technology.

Generative AI could cause many copyright infringement cases, the government said in a plan aimed at promoting the use of intellectual property.

The government will "consider necessary measures while paying attention to both the development of AI technology and the protection of creators' rights," the plan said.

Specifically, the government will discuss issues including the use of copyrighted materials for AI training data and requirements for recognizing works generated by AI as copyrighted materials.

Currently, the country's copyright law allows AI technology to learn copyrighted materials without the permission of copyright holders. Under the law, however, the rule does not apply to cases in which the interests of copyright holders are infringed.

