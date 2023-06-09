Japan to Issue Power-Saving Request in TEPCO Area This Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to issue a power-saving request to households and businesses in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s service area this summer.

TEPCO customers will be asked to conserve electricity in a reasonable manner from July to August, without a numerical target.

The request comes as the power reserve ratio in the TEPCO area is feared to fall close to 3 pct, the minimum level considered necessary for stable power supply.

"An accumulation of small efforts will have a great effect in saving electricity," industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a press conference. "We will ask for efforts to save electricity while being careful not to get heatstroke," he said.

In the TEPCO area, similar power-saving requests were made in the summer and winter of fiscal 2022, which ended in March.

