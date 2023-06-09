Japan's Food Loss Rises for 1st Time in 6 Years in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The estimated amount of food loss in Japan in fiscal 2021 rose 0.2 pct from the previous year to 5.23 million tons, the first increase in six years, government data showed Friday.

The combined amount of food waste generated by food-related businesses and households was the second lowest since the statistics began in fiscal 2012, only next to 5.22 million tons in fiscal 2020, according to the data released by the agriculture and environment ministries.

The amount generated by food-related businesses rose 1.5 pct to 2.79 million tons. Although the restaurant industry continued to suffer a shrinking market due to COVID-19 restrictions, food makers and retailers are believed to have seen their stock pile up amid difficulties predicting demand.

Food loss at households remained on a downtrend, dropping 1.2 pct to 2.44 million tons.

The government aims to reduce annual food loss to 4.89 million tons by fiscal 2030, half the level of fiscal 2000.

