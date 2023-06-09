2 Injured Ukrainian Troops Arrive in Japan for Treatment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Two injured Ukrainian troops have arrived in Japan for treatment and rehabilitation at the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital in Tokyo.

Japan accepted the troops as part of its support for Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

One of them has lost one leg and the other both. Prosthetic legs are set to be made for the two, who will receive rehabilitation treatment at the hospital in Setagaya Ward in the Japanese capital. The costs of their treatment will be borne by Japan.

It is the first time for an SDF hospital to accept injured troops from abroad. "We want to treat them so that they can return to Ukraine as soon as possible," Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a press conference Friday.

"We are very grateful to the government of Japan for this invitation and help," Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky said on Twitter the same day.

