Japan Eyes Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine after Dam Collapse

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine in response to flooding caused by a dam collapse in southern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

At a press conference, Hayashi cited U.N. information that in the affected areas, at least 16,000 people have been displaced, while thousands are at risk of losing drinking water supplies.

The dam collapse "would not have happened without Russia's aggression," Hayashi stressed.

