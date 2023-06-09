JAL Unveils Special Plane for Tokyo Disney Resort's 40th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines unveiled Friday an aircraft specially painted to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort.

The colorfully decorated aircraft features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Disney characters in special costumes.

Since the opening of the Tokyo Disneyland theme park in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, in 1983, JAL has been an official sponsor for Tokyo Disney Resort, also including sister park Tokyo DisneySea and facilities such as hotels.

It is the fifth time for JAL to introduce a special aircraft in collaboration with Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort.

"We'd like to welcome many guests to Tokyo Disney Resort from all over Japan," JAL President Yuji Akasaka said at an event to unveil the special plane, held at a hangar at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Friday morning.

