CDP Head Hints at No-Confidence Motion against Cabinet

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Kenta Izumi on Friday hinted at the possibility of submitting a no-confidence motion against the cabinet during the current regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

By submitting the motion, the main opposition party wants to show that it is opposed to a bill to secure funds for measures to boost the country's defense power, Izumi told a press conference.

Speculation has emerged that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will respond to a no-confidence motion by dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, for a general election.

"If the prime minister dissolves the Lower House by taking advantage of a no-confidence motion, that would be fine," Izumi said.

Izumi criticized rival opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) for being negative about submitting a no-confidence motion, saying that the party is pandering to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Kishida.

