Japan Finds More My Number Points Mislinkage Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan has found more cases of reward points involving My Number personal identification cards being mistakenly linked to wrong people, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

There were 173 such mislinkage cases involving 133 local governments, the ministry said. On June 1, it reported 121 such cases involving 97 local governments.

The ministry announced the figures in an interim report on a survey on the mislinkage of My Number points that covered 47 prefectures and 1,741 municipalities. Of them, 1,780 gave answers.

Most of the mislinkage cases occurred apparently because people who used computers at local governments for My Number points left without logging out and those who followed them undertook procedures on the same computers.

There have been a number of problems involving My Number cards, including cases in which information about people who are not the cardholders was mistakenly linked to My Number cards that can be used as health insurance certificates.

