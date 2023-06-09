Sharp to Appoint YouTube Co-Founder as Outside Director

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. plans to appoint YouTube co-founder Steve Chen as an outside director, it has been learned.

The former chief technology officer of YouTube is among the director nominees listed by Sharp in its notice for a general shareholder meeting, set for June 27.

Explaining the reason for Chen’s nomination, the Japanese company noted that he has rich experience and broad knowledge as he has been involved in the establishment of many businesses.

