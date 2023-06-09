Nissan Unveils Intersection Collision Avoidance Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. on Friday unveiled driving support technology designed to prevent collisions at intersections.

The technology detects a vehicle that is likely to collide, accurately identifies its speed and location, and immediately activates an automatic brake, Nissan officials said.

The company plans to complete development of the technology in the mid-2020s and install it in many new models by 2030.

The technology uses a laser-based detection system called LiDAR.

In a test run in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, a prototype vehicle equipped with the technology, while traveling at 60 kilometers per hour, detected a motorcycle entering an intersection from the left without slowing down and avoided a collision with it.

