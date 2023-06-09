Japan Offers 5-M.-Dollar Aid to Ukraine after Dam Destruction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by telephone on Friday that Japan will provide emergency humanitarian aid worth 5 million dollars in response to flooding caused by the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine.

In their 30-minute phone talks, Kishida expressed his sympathy and solidarity with Ukraine over the incident.

Kishida stressed that the damage being inflicted on civilian facilities amid Russian aggression was absolutely unjustifiable.

Zelenskyy briefed Kishida on the impact of the dam destruction and expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid offer.

The Japanese aid will be provided to residents affected by the dam collapse through an international organization.

