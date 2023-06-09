Penalty Sought for 2 Japan Banks over Structured Bond Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission on Friday advised the Financial Services Agency to punish three financial institutions for selling structured bonds, a risky financial product, to novice investors without providing them with sufficient information.

Based on the recommendation, the agency will consider actions such as business improvement orders against Chiba Bank and Musashino Bank, regional lenders operating mainly in the eastern Japan prefectures of Chiba and Saitama, respectively, and Chibagin Securities Co., a subsidiary of Chiba Bank.

Japan's financial instruments and exchange act requires financial companies to sell products matching each client's knowledge and experience. The SESC judged that the practices employed by the banks and the securities firm amounted to violations of the rule, pointing out that they placed priority on earning commission incomes.

Of the people who purchased structured bonds from Chibagin Securities, about 2,400, or some 30 pct, did not want products involving high risks such as structured bonds, the securities watchdog said, adding that such products were not suitable for these individuals in light of their asset holdings and other factors.

Also, some 40 pct of people for whom Chibagin Securities claims to have confirmed investment experience did not actually have sufficient experience, the SESC said.

