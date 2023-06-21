Beer-Linked Newcomers Fuel Battle in Japan Probiotic Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Competition is heating up in the Japanese market for probiotic drinks touting health benefits, after two beverage giants linked to the beer industry threw their hat into the ring.

Kirin Beverage Co. and Asahi Soft Drinks Co. have released lactic acid drinks billed to be effective in maintaining immune functions, amid a decline in demand for alcoholic beverages that reflects Japan's declining population.

The newcomers are challenging already established competitors such as Meiji Co. to win over health conscious consumers, who have increased further due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, Kirin began full-scale operations of a production line for small plastic bottles at a plant in Samukawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in which around 10 billion yen was invested to raise production capabilities.

The company plans to boost the production of its Kirin Oishii Immune Care drink featuring the L. lactis strain Plasma, marketed with functional claims to support the maintenance of immune functions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]