COVID-19 Cases in Japan Up 1.25-Fold from Previous Week

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Japan in the week through Sunday per medical institution increased 1.25-fold from the preceding week's 3.63 to 4.55, the health ministry said Friday.

The numbers were shown by a weekly fixed-point survey covering around 5,000 medical institutions nationwide.

"New cases keep increasing across the country," said Motoi Suzuki, head of the Center for Surveillance, Immunization and Epidemiologic Research at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Suzuki called for caution particularly over the infection situation in Okinawa Prefecture, saying the number of fresh cases there was close to that during the previous COVID-19 wave.

According to the ministry, 22,432 new cases were reported in the week to Sunday.

