Nissan Shareholders Advised to Oppose CEO's Reappointment to Board

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--U.S. proxy advisory company Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders of Nissan Motor Co. oppose a proposal to reappoint President and CEO Makoto Uchida to the board of directors, it was learned Friday.

Calling the Japanese automaker a global greenhouse gas emitter, Glass Lewis pointed out that the company's board lacks a system to oversee efforts to combat climate change.

Such insufficient efforts could adversary affect shareholders, it said, stressing that Uchida is accountable.

Glass Lewis has also recommended that Toyota Motor Corp. shareholders vote against Chairman Akio Toyoda's reappointment as a board director. Toyoda is responsible for the dearth of board members deemed independent, the U.S. firm said.

