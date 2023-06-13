Domestic Development of Generative AI in Full Swing in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Moves to domestically develop generative artificial intelligence, which automatically creates sentences and other content, are coming into full swing in Japan, with companies working hard to catch up with foreign rivals that are ahead of them in launching generative AI services.

Also, some Japanese firms have announced plans to develop or release for free large-scale language models, which are the fundamental technology of generative AI.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., or NTT, plans to start offering a generative AI service for corporate users in financial, medical and other fields within fiscal 2023, which ends in March next year.

The telecom giant is currently developing a base language model whose number of parameters, an indicator of the scale for a language model, is expected to come to 7 billion to 30 billion.

While the number is much smaller than 175 billion for the GPT3 language model developed by U.S. startup OpenAI, NTT’s generative AI will be designed to reduce power consumption and operating costs by focusing its learning on highly specialized fields. NTT also aims to differentiate itself from foreign companies that are developing general-purpose AI systems for wide-ranging applications.

