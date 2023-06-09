Dentsu's Strong Client-First Stance Behind Tokyo Games Bid-Rigging: Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Dentsu Group Inc. said Friday that it has received a report from a third-party committee saying that the Japanese advertising agency's excessive client-first stance was behind its alleged involvement in bid-rigging linked to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

"There was an organizational climate that can be described as overly client-oriented," the panel said in the report on the cause of the scandal and measures to prevent any recurrence of similar incidents.

While stating that Dentsu's "efforts to establish relationships of trust with clients got the firm where it is today," the report suggested that the company "tends to fall into a mindset that results justify everything."

Noting that the alleged bid-rigging took place not long after an employee's overwork-induced suicide in 2015, the report criticized Dentsu for failing to improve awareness on compliance. It also pointed to Dentsu's lack of consideration for fairness and transparency in procedures.

The report's suggestions about preventive measures included reviewing the corporate philosophy and strengthening the authority of the legal department.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]