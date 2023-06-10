Japanese Pension Records Exposed through My Number Website

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Apparent human errors have left pension records exposed through the Mynaportal website for holders of Japan's My Number personal identification cards, government officials said.

A person's My Number appears to have been erroneously linked to someone else, people familiar with the matter said.

Such an error was reported by at least one mutual aid association for local government officials. The error apparently does not affect benefit payments.

Mynaportal allows My Number card holders to check their pension records and the amount of pension benefits they are expected to receive.

There have been a number of problems involving My Number cards, including cases in which information about people who are not the cardholders was mistakenly linked to My Number cards that can be used as health insurance certificates.

