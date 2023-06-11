Measles Outbreak Feared in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese experts are calling on people to get vaccinated against measles, citing concerns about a possible outbreak as travel between Japan and abroad is becoming active again after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

In Japan, where there is no indigenous measles virus, 10 infection cases had been reported this year as of May 28, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Experts pointed to the possibility of infections with the virus from foreign countries.

The measles virus is transmitted mainly through the air and droplets. After an incubation period of about 10 days, infected people develop a fever and cough, followed by a high fever and rash. The virus may cause pneumonia.

There is no specific treatment for the disease. Even in developed countries, one in 1,000 people may die from it.

Japan had more than 10,000 measles cases in 2008. But the number plummeted to 35 in 2015 due to increased vaccination opportunities. Later, the World Health Organization recognized that there is no indigenous measles virus in the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]