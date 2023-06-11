Japanese Opposition CDP Objects to Snap General Election
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the country's largest opposition party, Sunday criticized any attempt by the government to call a snap general election.
Calling a snap election for the House of Representatives anytime soon is "nothing but a waste of taxpayer money," CDP Secretary-General Katsuya Okada said at a television political talk show.
Speculation is growing that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will dissolve the Lower House for a snap election before the current parliamentary session ends on June 21.
Shinji Inoue, acting secretary-general of Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said that if a no-confidence motion against the cabinet is submitted to parliament, the prime minister could call a snap Lower House election.
Okada said that the government aims to hold a general election soon as it later this year needs to consider when to raise taxes, an issue that is unpopular to voters.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]