Fukushima Village Marks Centennial Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Katsurao, Fukushima Pref., June 11 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of Katsurao pledged further efforts to recover it from a nuclear disaster in 2011 as the village in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima marked its centennial anniversary on Sunday.

"We commit ourselves to the village's reconstruction and continued progress," Katsurao Mayor Hiroshi Shinoki said in a speech at a ceremony attended by about 140 people.

Katsurao residents were all forced to evacuate when the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant was hit by a triple reactor meltdown in March 2011.

The evacuation advisory was lifted for parts of the village in 2016 and in June last year. But about 460 people, or only less than 40 pct of registered residents, had lived in Katsurao as of April this year as the village still faces a lack of infrastructure.

Yuko Matsumoto, a 59-year-old corporate employee who returned to Katsurao in 2016, said, "We'll continue efforts to help the village survive."

