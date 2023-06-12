Pension Records Mistakenly Made Visible to Stranger on Website

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Pension records of a person had been in a state in which they could be viewed by a stranger on a related website because of a data linkage mistake involving a My Number personal identification number, the Japanese government said Monday.

The person is a former member of the mutual aid association for prefectural government personnel, according to the internal affairs ministry and the Digital Agency.

The pension records of the person were linked to a different person's My Number due to a human error and were made visible on the Mynaportal portal site for My Number card holders. The trouble did not affect pension payments to the individual in question, according to the government.

My Number card holders can view their own pension records online by logging in to the portal site.

The ministry became aware of the trouble following a report Wednesday from the Digital Agency. The issue has already been resolved.

