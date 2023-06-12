Ex-Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Aoki Dies at 89

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Mikio Aoki, who also headed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's lawmakers in the House of Councillors, died of old age Sunday. He was 89.

Aoki, a native of Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, was first elected to the Upper House of the Diet, the country's parliament, in 1986 after serving as secretary to the late former Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita and as a member of the Shimane prefectural assembly.

Elected to the Upper House four times, Aoki served as chief cabinet secretary in the administrations of the late former Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi and Obuchi's successor, Yoshiro Mori.

When then Prime Minister Obuchi was urgently hospitalized in April 2000, Aoki became acting prime minister and decided to have the cabinet resign en masse. Aoki and some other LDP executives then picked Mori as prime minister, but the move was widely criticized as backroom politics.

Aoki was known as the "boss in the House of Councillors" because he controlled the LDP in the chamber and had strong connections with opposition parties.

