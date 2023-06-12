Sharp to Study Usability of Online Fine-Tuning of Hearing Aids

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. said Monday that it will launch a study to examine the usability of online adjustments for hearing aids.

Hearing aids usually require fine adjustments by an otolaryngologist or a hearing aid store. Through the study, Sharp hopes to check whether online fine-tuning is helpful for people in areas without an otolaryngologist or a hearing aid store.

The study will be jointly conducted by the company and other organizations, including the National Health Organization's Tokyo Medical Center, and will use Sharp's Medical Listening Plug hearing aid, which can be adjusted online.

Up to 130 residents aged 40 and older of Toshima, a remote Pacific island of Tokyo, will participate in the study, which will run for six months from Friday until early December.

"With related specialists and Sharp's technologies, we aim to address regional disparities" in services for the hearing impaired, a Sharp official said.

