Japan PM Kishida Planning to Visit UAE Next Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates in July, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, foreign minister of the Middle East country, said Monday.

The visiting UAE minister mentioned this at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo on the day, saying that he looks forward to the prime minister's envisaged visit.

Kishida planned to visit the UAE and Qatar in August last year as part of a tour also including a trip to Tunisia for participation in the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 8. But the three-nation tour was canceled as Kishida was infected with the novel coronavirus.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]