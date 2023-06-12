Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Up 1 Pct in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sales of beer and quasi-beer products in May grew 1 pct from a year before, according to data from four major beer companies.

The rise reflected a 20 pct increase in sales to restaurants and bars thanks to stronger demand for eating out amid the Golden Week holiday period. The brisk demand also reflected an increase in foreign tourists.

Sales rose 4 pct for beer and 24 pct for "happoshu" quasi-beer, while so-called third segment beer-like beverages incurred a drop of 10 pct.

By maker, Suntory Spirits Ltd. logged beer and quasi-beer sales growth of 16 pct in volume, led by a 13 pct rise marked by the Perfect Suntory beer.

Sapporo Breweries Ltd. posted a 5 pct rise in sales volume, while Asahi Breweries Ltd. saw its sales in value expand 4 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]