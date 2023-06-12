Japan Ministries to Meet on Prevention of Sexual Victimization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday relevant government ministries and agencies will hold a meeting on the prevention of sexual victimization, in response to alleged sexual abuse by the late pop mogul Johnny Kitagawa.

Kishida unveiled the plan at the day's meeting of the Committee on Audit and Oversight of Administration in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"Sexual violence is an extremely vicious act that seriously violates human rights by having harmful effects on children physically and mentally, and it is absolutely unacceptable," Kishida told the meeting.

Referring to a bill to revise the country's criminal code, which is currently being deliberated in the Diet, Kishida said, "Sexual crimes against children will be punished more appropriately."

Chaired by Masanobu Ogura, minister for gender equality, the meeting of relevant ministries and agencies will consider measures to prevent sexual victimization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]