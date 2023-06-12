Line Unit to Transfer Securities Business to Nomura

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Nomura Holdings Inc. and Life Financial Corp. said Monday that they have agreed to transfer the securities business of their joint firm, Line Securities Corp., to Nomura Securities Co.

The two sides aim to complete the transfer by the end of 2024.

After the transfer, Line Securities will focus on foreign exchange margin trading services.

Line Financial is a unit of Japanese messaging app provider Line Corp.

