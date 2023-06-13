Johnny's Sexual Abuse Prevention Team to Consider Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--A special team established by Johnny & Associates Inc. has vowed to be considerate of victims when devising measures to prevent sexual abuse at the big Japanese talent agency.

"As an external third-party team independent from the agency, we'd like to propose measures to prevent any recurrence of corporate governance problems while putting ourselves in the shoes of those who have claimed to be sexual abuse victims," former Prosecutor-General Makoto Hayashi, who heads the team, told a press conference Monday.

The three-member team, also including psychiatrist Nozomu Asukai, held its first meeting May 29. It was set up following the revelation of alleged sexual abuse by the agency's late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

The team will interview those claiming to be victims and Johnny & Associates officials including executives to identify problems with the firm's responses to the issue in the past.

Meanwhile, Hayashi said the team will not carry out an exhaustive survey on Johnny & Associates performers and related people, saying that it could "cause psychological burdens."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]