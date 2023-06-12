Kishida Stresses Importance of My Number Card despite Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday stressed the importance of the country's My Number personal identification card, despite a string of issues that have come to light recently.

"The My Number card is important infrastructure for digitalizing society, and we must work to promote it," Kishida said in response to a question from Takumi Onuma, a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, at a meeting of the Audit Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

At a meeting earlier in the day of the Audit and Oversight of Administration Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, Kishida said that the government will not change its plan to abolish Japan's health insurance certificates in autumn next year in principle through their integration into the My Number cards. The integration is beneficial, he said following a question by the CDP's Michiyoshi Yunoki.

Kishida apologized for the spate of My Number-related problems, including cases in which My Number cards already integrated with health insurance certificates were mistakenly linked with information of other people. "I take the matters seriously," he said. But he said that the government will seek to fully integrate the My Number cards and health insurance certificates by the autumn of 2024.

On the issue of a person's pension records being made visible to a stranger on the Mynaportal portal site for My Number card holders, Kishida said that the issue did not affect the amount of pension payments to the person in question.

