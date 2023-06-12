ChatGPT Operator CEO Tells Japan Students AI Will Evolve Further

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT operator OpenAI, told Japanese students on Monday that artificial intelligence technology will evolve further.

"I think large language models will go much further," Altman said during an event at Keio University in Tokyo's Minato Ward. He predicted that in the next few years, the world will advance "as much as we've had in the past 500 (years)," adding, "That's quite exciting."

According to the university, this was Altman's first discussion with students in Japan. When he visited the country in April, the OpenAI CEO met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed the benefits of ChatGPT and risks such as copyright infringement.

Monday's event was attended by about 800 people, including students and faculty members.

When asked about the impact of AI on education, Altman said, "It's going to be a huge step forward for education, although education will have to evolve with it."

