Japan Plans to Designate 25 Fields to Keep Patents Secret

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to designate 25 technology fields to keep patents on advanced information that could be used for military purposes secret under the law on promoting economic security, it was learned Monday.

The 25 fields include stealth technology, which makes it difficult for aircraft to be detected by radar, as well as autonomous drone control technology and technology for reprocessing spent nuclear fuel.

The government submitted the designation plan to an expert panel on the day, with the aim of implementing it around spring 2024.

In principle, patents are made public one and a half years after patent applications are filed. But the law allows “inventions with a high risk of causing circumstances that undermine the safety of the state and citizens” to remain undisclosed if they are screened and designated by the government.

The government selected the 25 technology fields based on the sensitivity of information from a national security perspective and the potential impact on economic activity and innovation.

