INTERVIEW: Ispace to Launch 2nd Lunar Lander in 2024

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo-based space exploration startup ispace Inc. still aims to launch its second lunar lander in 2024 and a large lander the following year, CEO Takeshi Hakamada has told Jiji Press.

"We have a big advantage," Hakamada said in a recent interview, noting that ispace was able to obtain data until just before its first lunar lander failed to touch down on the moon in April. If successful, it would have been the world's first private-sector lunar landing.

The original lander was launched in December last year. Its development began in 2017.

Ispace's failed moon landing attempt "has not had a major impact on our business results," Hakamada said, adding that the drop in revenue linked to the failure was limited to around 100 million yen. Meanwhile, the company expects to receive insurance payments.

There has not been an impact either on orders received from Japanese and foreign government organizations and businesses, such as NASA and Japanese biotechnology company Euglena Co., to transport goods to the moon, Hakamada also said.

