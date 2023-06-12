TEPCO Starts Trial of Equipment for Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that it has started a trial run of equipment to release treated water into the sea from its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

In the trial, which is expected to last about 10 days to two weeks, TEPCO will use fresh water and seawater to confirm whether the water release system, including a pump and an isolation valve, is working properly.

According to TEPCO, the installation of land-side equipment, including a tank to check whether radioactive substances in treated water meet safety standards and a system to dilute treated water with seawater before release, was completed on Friday. All related work will be finished with the removal of an excavator from an undersea tunnel.

If TEPCO finds no problems in the trial run, it plans to undergo a preuse inspection by the Nuclear Regulation Authority and a safety assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]