Records on 6,550 Forced Sterilization Cases Found in Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese parliamentary fact-finding survey has confirmed surgery records for 6,550 people forced to undergo sterilization under the now-defunct eugenic protection law.

The secretariats of the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors submitted a draft report on the survey results to the chairs of the health, labor and welfare committees of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Monday.

Statistics by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare say that about 25,000 people underwent forced sterilization. The Diet survey, however, found records for only 6,550 people, or about 26 pct of the total recognized by the ministry, from local government documents, according to the draft report.

Enacted in 1948, the law allowed forced sterilization of people with disabilities and sufferers of mental illness under the concept of eugenics. Discriminatory rules of the law were eliminated with the revision of the law in 1996.

The report said that many people had to receive the surgery because they were deemed incapable of raising children due to their economic conditions.

