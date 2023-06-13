Toyota to Realize All-Solid-State Batteries for EVs in 2027-28

Newsfrom Japan

Susono, Shizuoka Pref., June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. has announced a target of putting next-generation all-solid-state batteries into practical use for electric vehicles in 2027 or 2028.

As all-solid-state batteries feature short charging time and enable vehicles to travel longer distance, Toyota aims to utilize them for increasing the competitiveness of its EVs.

The target was unveiled at a technical briefing held in Susono in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka.

Toyota previously said it would put such batteries into practical use for hybrid vehicles in the early 2020s. It has decided to develop all-solid-state batteries for EVs in view of the recent global EV market trends.

The battery model being developed by Toyota can achieve a single-charge travel distance 2.4 times that of its bZ4X electric SUV. It can reach full charge in 10 minutes, about one-third of the time needed for the vehicle's batteries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]