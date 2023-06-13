Upper House Panel Delays Vote on Defense Spending Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese House of Councillors committee canceled Tuesday's vote on a bill for securing funds for measures to boost the country's defense capabilities, delaying the schedule to Thursday at the earliest.

On Tuesday morning, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan rejected a plan proposed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, to vote on the bill at the Financial Affairs Committee of the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, within the day.

Later, the CDP threatened to submit a motion to dismiss Yasuyuki Sakai, chairman of the committee, if he decides to put the bill to vote on the day using his authority.

In response, the LDP presented a plan to debate and vote on the bill on Thursday. The CDP side said the plan will be considered by opposition parties.

The bill would create a pool of nontax revenue to help cover increases in defense spending in and after fiscal 2024. The CDP and other opposition parties, including Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People, oppose the bill.

