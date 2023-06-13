Japan Wants 30 Pct of Execs at Major Firms to Be Women by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday announced a target of having women account for 30 pct or more of board members at companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime top-tier section.

The goal is part of a set of measures that should be taken intensively to promote the empowerment of women and gender equality. The package, adopted at a joint meeting of relevant government panels the same day, also includes a target for Prime-listed companies to have at least one female executive by 2025.

It urges them to draw up action plans to realize both targets.

"It's important to create an environment allowing women to feel that they can aim to become a leader," the package said, stressing that the major companies should present various role models for female employees.

It also calls for expanding the scope of the information disclosure system on the wage gap between men and women and giving more subsidies to companies working on converting nonregular employees to regular employees.

